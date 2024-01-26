Corporate report

Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA): Annual Report and Accounts 2022 to 2023

This is the fifth Annual Report and Accounts of the Submarine Delivery Agency since it was established in April 2018. It covers the 2022 to 2023 financial year.

From:
Submarine Delivery Agency and Ministry of Defence
Published
26 January 2024

Documents

Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA): Annual Report and Accounts 2022 to 2023

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-4579-9, HC 498 2022-23

PDF, 6.5 MB, 61 pages

Order a copy

Details

The Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA) is an Executive Agency of the Ministry of Defence. The vision and primary purpose of the SDA is to lead a high-performing, industrial enterprise to deliver the United Kingdom’s submarine capability safely and securely, and more effectively and cost-efficiently every year.

The Annual Report and Accounts sets out the performance of the agency in its fifth year of operation.

Published 26 January 2024

Related content