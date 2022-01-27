Corporate report

Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA): Annual Report and Accounts 2020 to 2021

This is the third Annual Report and Accounts of the Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA) since it was established in April 2018. It covers the 2020 to 2021 financial year.

Ministry of Defence
27 January 2022

The Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA) is an Executive Agency of the Ministry of Defence. The vision and primary purpose of the SDA is to lead a high-performing, industrial enterprise to deliver the United Kingdom’s submarine capability safely and securely, and more effectively and cost-efficiently every year.

The Annual Report and Accounts sets out the performance of the agency in its third year of operation.

