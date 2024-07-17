Strategic Defence Review 2024-2025: Terms of Reference
The Terms of Reference of the 2024-2025 Strategic Defence Review.
The UK faces threats that are growing and diversifying: war in Europe; conflict in the Middle East; states across the world that are increasingly acting in ways that challenge regional and global stability as well as our values and interests; terrorist groups; hybrid attacks; and instability caused by climate change.
Therefore, on 16 July 2024, the Prime Minister launched a Strategic Defence Review (SDR) to ensure the United Kingdom is both secure at home and strong abroad – now and in the years to come.