Strategic competition in the age of AI - emerging risks and opportunities from military use of artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) holds the potential to usher in transformative changes across all aspects of society, economy, and policy, including defence and security. The UK aspires to be a leading player in the rollout of AI for civil and commercial applications, and in the responsible development of defence AI.

This necessitates a clear and nuanced understanding of the emerging risks and opportunities associated with the military use of AI, as well as how the UK can best work with others to mitigate or exploit these.

In March 2024, the Defence AI & Autonomy Unit (DAU) of the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) jointly commissioned a short scoping study from RAND Europe. The goal was to provide an initial exploration of ways in which military use of AI might generate risks and opportunities at the strategic level – conscious that much of the research to date has focused on the tactical level or on non-military topics (e.g. AI safety). Follow-on work will then explore these issues in more detail to inform the UK strategy for international engagement on these issues.