Space Domain Awareness - Requirements

Government’s requirements for Space Domain Awareness (SDA).

Ministry of Defence and UK Space Agency
21 July 2023

The requirements are available for transparency purposes, to inform industry of potential future requirements for the government’s Space sector.

A cross-government approach has been used to establish a baseline set of SDA requirements to underpin a dual-use, civil and military SDA system of systems.

These will be subject to regular review, and shared where possible, to keep pace with operational and technological advances in a rapidly changing domain. More detailed subsets of these requirements will be made available via appropriate commercial routes as part of procurements for elements of the SDA system of systems.

