Space Domain Awareness - Requirements
Government’s requirements for Space Domain Awareness (SDA).
Documents
Details
The requirements are available for transparency purposes, to inform industry of potential future requirements for the government’s Space sector.
A cross-government approach has been used to establish a baseline set of SDA requirements to underpin a dual-use, civil and military SDA system of systems.
These will be subject to regular review, and shared where possible, to keep pace with operational and technological advances in a rapidly changing domain. More detailed subsets of these requirements will be made available via appropriate commercial routes as part of procurements for elements of the SDA system of systems.