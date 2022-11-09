The Space Capability Management Plan (CMP), from UK Space Command, provides detail for Defence and wider industry on UK Space Command’s capability development. It has three main objectives:

This first part of the Space CMP is primarily intended for wider Defence and industry. It is an iterative document and will be progressively updated. The detail, for internal UK Space Command and Strategic Command use, is captured in Annexes at higher classifications.

Defence has a long and rich space heritage.

As far back as the 1960s, RAF Fylingdales became operational initially as a Ballistic Missile Early Warning System but with a secondary role for space surveillance. The UK was also the first nation to launch a military communications satellite (SKYNET 1A) into geostationary orbit.

Now more than ever, we depend upon space to support the very life that we live and to ensure that military operations can deliver across the spectrum of national security risks.

Building on the launch of the UK’s first National Space Strategy, the Defence Space Strategy was published in February 2022 and UK Space Command reached Initial Operating Capability in April 2022. We are now launching the first Space Capability Management Plan focusing on the next ten years. This decade will see delivery of the next generation of military satellites and ground communications nodes, networks and architectures using the very latest technologies, alongside collaborating with our allies and accessing rapidly developing commercial capabilities.

Despite being around long before the other domains, space is the most recent to be recognised as an operational domain. As such, I see the Space Capability Management Plan being an iterative document which will mature as our knowledge, experience, doctrine, concepts and capabilities develop.

You might argue that space remains somewhat of an enigma, acknowledged by all but understood by few. I hope that this initial Plan both resolves any misconceptions and manages expectations. Furthermore, that it will foster a forum of ideas within wider government, industry, academia and among our allies as we continue our journey in space innovation and capability delivery.