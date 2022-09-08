Servicewomen’s Health Handbook
Providing information about servicewomen’s health needs and how best to manage them.
- The handbook is for all Service Personnel, regardless of gender. It is for servicewomen who are directly affected by female-specific health issues, for commanders and line managers who have a responsibility to enable their people to be their best, and for colleagues to better understand and support.
- The handbook’s purpose is to improve understanding, assist with personal management and normalise conversations regarding female-specific health issues.
- It offers servicewomen information to make informed choices on how to be their best at work while also offering top tips and considerations for commanders and servicewomen.
