Guidance

Service Police Complaints (JSP 849)

JSP 849 provides the direction and guidance for those wanting to make a complaint, and for those involved in the handling of complaints and other matters.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
19 June 2023

Documents

JSP 849: Service Police Complaints - Part 1 Directive

PDF, 442 KB, 25 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

JSP 849: Service Police Complaints - Part 1 Directive

ODT, 449 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

JSP 849: Service Police Complaints - Part 2 Guidance

PDF, 1.35 MB, 114 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

JSP 849: Service Police Complaints - Part 2 Guidance

ODT, 1.33 MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

JSP 849 is intended as a guide for all MOD Service, MOD Civil Service personnel and civilians on the application of policy for Service Police complaints. It is designed to be used by anyone wanting to make a Service Police complaint and guidance on the processes involved and best practice to apply by all those responsible for handling and managing such complaints.

Published 19 June 2023