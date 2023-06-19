Service Police Complaints (JSP 849)
JSP 849 provides the direction and guidance for those wanting to make a complaint, and for those involved in the handling of complaints and other matters.
Documents
Details
JSP 849 is intended as a guide for all MOD Service, MOD Civil Service personnel and civilians on the application of policy for Service Police complaints. It is designed to be used by anyone wanting to make a Service Police complaint and guidance on the processes involved and best practice to apply by all those responsible for handling and managing such complaints.