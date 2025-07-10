Service Police Complaints Commissioner (SPCC): annual report 2024
This annual report provides an overview of activities undertaken by the Office of the Service Police Complaints Commissioner (SPCC) during the period 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024.
This document reflects the SPCC’s progress and outlines key areas for future focus. The report is organised into six chapters, addressing the following areas:
- the context in which the Office of the SPCC operates
- the SPCC’s regulations and governance
- the establishment of the Office of the SPCC
- data collection and analysis
- the Service Police super-complaints system
- concluding remarks: priorities and summary of recommendations