Service museums public body review summary 2023
Summary of the independent public body review of the Ministry of Defence Service museums.
The Ministry of Defence completed a combined review of its three Service museums as Executive Non-Departmental Public Bodies (NDPBs). The review considered their governance, accountability and efficiency. It was led by an independent reviewer, Mrs Lopa Patel MBE.
The review was launched in March 2023 and concluded in September 2023 and was part of the Cabinet Office’s Public Body Review Programme 2022-25.
This summary sets out the review findings and recommendations, and the MOD response.