Policy paper
Sentencing (Pre-consolidation Amendments) Bill
The Sentencing (Pre-consolidation Amendments) Bill paves the way for the introduction of the Sentencing Code – a consolidation of sentencing procedure.
Documents
Details
The Sentencing (Pre-consolidation Amendments) Bill makes largely technical amendments to existing sentencing legislation to facilitate the consolidation of sentencing procedure law via the Law Commissions ‘Sentencing Code’. It:
- removes historic layers of legislation and gives effect to the ‘clean sweep’ of sentencing legislation
- makes changes to the existing legislation (pre-consolidation amendments) which are required, or otherwise desirable, to enable the consolidation to take place
Published 23 May 2019