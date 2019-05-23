Policy paper

Sentencing (Pre-consolidation Amendments) Bill

The Sentencing (Pre-consolidation Amendments) Bill paves the way for the introduction of the Sentencing Code – a consolidation of sentencing procedure.

Published 23 May 2019
From:
Ministry of Justice

Documents

Sentencing (Pre-consolidation Amendments) Bill

https://services.parliament.uk/Bills/2017-19/sentencingpreconsolidationamendments.html

Fact sheet

PDF, 254KB, 2 pages

Equalities statement

PDF, 125KB, 3 pages

Impact assessment

PDF, 471KB, 6 pages

European Convention on Human Rights Memorandum

PDF, 499KB, 3 pages

Government response to Law Commission report on the Sentencing Code

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/government-response-to-law-commission-report-on-the-sentencing-code

Details

The Sentencing (Pre-consolidation Amendments) Bill makes largely technical amendments to existing sentencing legislation to facilitate the consolidation of sentencing procedure law via the Law Commissions ‘Sentencing Code’. It:

  • removes historic layers of legislation and gives effect to the ‘clean sweep’ of sentencing legislation
  • makes changes to the existing legislation (pre-consolidation amendments) which are required, or otherwise desirable, to enable the consolidation to take place
Published 23 May 2019