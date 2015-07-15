Guidance
School term time absence for service children: teachers guide
Ministry of Defence advice to headteachers regarding school term time absence for children of service personnel.
Since September 2013, by law, head teachers are only able to grant requests for leave during term time in “exceptional circumstances”.
The attached advice note provides additional guidance from the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to assist head teachers when making decisions on absence applications from service families and explains how head teachers can seek further guidance from the MOD when dealing with specific cases.
Published 15 July 2015
Last updated 26 July 2018 + show all updates
