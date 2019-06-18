Sale of the former HMSML Gleaner

Built in 1983 as an inshore survey motor launch, HMSML Gleaner is a genuine former HM vessel which came out of service in February 2018. She is currently moored in Portsmouth naval base and will be sold from there.

Based on the Halmatic Talisman GRP hull design, with aluminium superstructure and powered by 2 Volvo Penta TAMD 122A engines, she could be utilised in a number of different uses.

The Defence Equipment Sales Authority (DESA) is inviting expressions of interest from individuals who wish to be considered for this one of a kind proposed sale. All interested parties will be required to contact the Defence Equipment Sales Authority for further information.

The vessel has recently been re-floated having been stored ashore for the last 12 months. Her specialist survey suite has been removed.

The vessel will be sold via price only tender and viewing will take place from mid July 2019 onwards.

More information can be found within the sale summary

Price: Offers on £40,000

Closing date for expressions of interest is 13th July 2019.

All interested parties should e-mail: DESLD-DESA-Commercial@mod.gov.uk and DESLD-DESANavy@mod.gov.uk to indicate their interest confirming they will sign a letter of good standing