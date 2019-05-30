Transparency data

RSH spending over £250 - 2018

Data on the Regulator of Social Housing's spending over £250

Published 30 May 2019
From:
Regulator of Social Housing
Applies to:
England

Documents

December 2018

View online Download CSV 1.7KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@rsh.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

November 2018

View online Download CSV 1.93KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@rsh.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

October 2018

View online Download CSV 3.85KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@rsh.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Regulator of Social Housing is required to publish details of all spending over £250 since becoming a standalone body on 1 October 2018. This will usually be done on a monthly basis.

HM Treasury requires that all central government departments publish details of their spending for transactions over £25,000, and publish monthly data by the last day of each month. MHCLG - the sponsor department for RSH - has lowered its threshold and publishes all transactions over £250.

