Royal Navy Digital and Data Plan 2022-2025
Implementing the digital backbone to unlock insight and deliver towards the Navy’s 2030 digital vision.
Documents
Details
The Maritime Digital and Data Framework provides the structure to overcome the digital and data challenges that confront the Royal Navy. Supported by our colleagues from Defence Digital and other delivery agencies, it establishes a unified strategic direction for TLB personnel to align to and play a proactive role in building the digital and data capabilities that are needed now, and in the future. Navy Digital will be the cohering point for the directorates and enabling functions to deliver against this framework.