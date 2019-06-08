Research and analysis

Roadside vehicle noise measurement: study, enforcement and technology

Research reviewing the methods and equipment available for the detection and enforcement of excessively noisy road vehicles.

Commissioned research reviewing the detection and enforcement of excessively noisy road vehicles.

The research reviewed:

  • existing approaches of tackling excessively noisy vehicles
  • technologies which could be applied for the identification of excessively noisy vehicles.

Over the next 7 months noise cameras will be assembled and trialled at several locations. If trials are successful, recommendations will be made to further develop the system.

