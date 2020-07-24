Reporting outbreaks of coronavirus (COVID-19)
Guidance for businesses and organisations on how to recognise, contain and report incidents of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Documents
Details
COVID-19 early outbreak management information has been created to make sure that people who run businesses or organisations:
- know how to recognise and report an incident of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- are aware of measures local health protection teams may advise in order to contain it
This information is contained within ‘action cards’ that have been designed for specific situations where an outbreak could occur. This could be a:
- restaurant or café
- construction site
- place of worship
Published 24 July 2020