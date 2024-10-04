Corporate report

Report of the Royal Navy non-statutory investigation into allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour within the Submarine Service

The report of the Royal Navy (RN) non-statutory investigation into allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour within the Submarine Service.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
4 October 2024

Documents

Report of the Royal Navy non-statutory investigation into allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour within the Submarine Service - Executive Summary

PDF, 222 KB, 15 pages

Report of the Royal Navy non-statutory investigation into allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour within the Submarine Service

PDF, 2.15 MB, 117 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

On 13 October 2022, the Ministry of Defence received notification of allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour within the Royal Navy’s Submarine Service.

The RN directed a non-statutory inquiry into unacceptable behaviour in the Submarine Service.

Updates to this page

Published 4 October 2024

Sign up for emails or print this page