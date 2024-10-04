Report of the Royal Navy non-statutory investigation into allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour within the Submarine Service
The report of the Royal Navy (RN) non-statutory investigation into allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour within the Submarine Service.
Documents
Details
On 13 October 2022, the Ministry of Defence received notification of allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour within the Royal Navy’s Submarine Service.
The RN directed a non-statutory inquiry into unacceptable behaviour in the Submarine Service.