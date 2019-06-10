Correspondence
Recovered appeal: land at 1 Cambridge Heath Road, London, E1 5SD (ref 3190685 - 10 June 2019)
Decision letter and Inspector’s Report for a recovered appeal.
Documents
Details
Decision letter and Inspector’s Report for demolition of the existing store and decked car park to allow for:
- a replacement Sainsbury’s store
- an ‘explore learning’ facility
- flexible retail/office/community floorspace
- 471 residential units arranged in 8 blocks
- an energy centre and plant at basement level
- 240 ‘retail’ car parking spaces and 40 disabled car parking spaces for use by the proposed residential units
- 2 additional disabled units
Published 10 June 2019