Recovered appeal: land at 1 Cambridge Heath Road, London, E1 5SD (ref 3190685 - 10 June 2019)

Decision letter and Inspector’s Report for a recovered appeal.

Published 10 June 2019
Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government

PDF, 944KB, 59 pages

Decision letter and Inspector’s Report for demolition of the existing store and decked car park to allow for:

  • a replacement Sainsbury’s store
  • an ‘explore learning’ facility
  • flexible retail/office/community floorspace
  • 471 residential units arranged in 8 blocks
  • an energy centre and plant at basement level
  • 240 ‘retail’ car parking spaces and 40 disabled car parking spaces for use by the proposed residential units
  • 2 additional disabled units
