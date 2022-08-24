Guidance

RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall – Military Aviation Noise Contour report (2020)

The mapping of environmental noise levels generated from aviation activity at Royal Air Force stations.

The mapping of environmental noise levels generated from aviation activity at Royal Air Force stations is delivered by the Noise and Vibration Division (NVD), from the Royal Air Force Centre of Aviation Medicine (RAFCAM), in the form of Military Aviation Noise Contours (MANCs).

