Psychological safety in MOD major projects

Psychological safety is a key factor in establishing high performing teams. Yet, creating a workplace environment where psychological safety can prosper takes considerable commitment and skill.

This study summarises the findings from interviews conducted with Senior Responsible Owners and Project Directors from 12 major MOD projects, as well as survey responses from over 240 project team members. The projects involved Land, Maritime, Air, Centre and Digital domains, with a combined through life value of approximately £60 billion.

This study found that psychological safety accounts for almost 40% of variance in perceptions of team performance. A strong relationship between psychological safety and wellbeing was also recognised. Further insights and practical recommendations for applying the learnings of this study are found in each section of the report.

We hope this attempt to share insights and lessons will prove helpful to leaders and project delivery professionals across defence, and be relevant to those involved in project delivery across the broader public sector.