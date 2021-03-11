Providers of day 2 and day 8 coronavirus testing for international arrivals
Information on the 2 tests you must book, pay for and take during your mandatory 10-day quarantine period after arriving in England.
Documents
Details
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is aware of these providers (including NHS Test & Trace) who may be able to conduct tests for day 2 and day 8 testing for international arrivals.
This list is continually updated by DHSC as providers declare that they meet the required standards and are reviewed by UKAS.
The government does not endorse or recommend any test provider. Individuals should conduct their own research about available providers and the tests they supply.
The first test will be taken on or before day 2 of your quarantine period and the second test will be taken on or after day 8 of your quarantine period.
If you are required to quarantine in a government-managed hotel, please visit the CTM booking portal.
Read more about booking and staying in a quarantine hotel when you arrive in England.
Read more about how to quarantine when you arrive in England.
This list is separate from the lists of private providers for general testing and Test to Release.
Prices are indicative only
The test package prices listed are for the provider’s standard service, which meets the government’s minimum standards. This includes:
- both test kits
- delivery and (where relevant) test swabbing
- full evaluation of the test samples
- relevant genome sequencing activities
- result reporting to the patient
- data reporting to PHE
Prices are updated periodically so there may be differences between the price listed here and the price on the provider’s website.
Prices may differ from provider to provider for a number of reasons, for example to reflect different levels of customer support. Please contact providers for detailed product and pricing information. It is important to note that some providers may offer a range of packages at different prices with further add-ons, such as premium delivery.
Prospective testing providers
Before you begin testing you must:
-
meet the minimum standards for providers of day 2 and day 8 testing for international arrivals, including being at the relevant stage of UKAS accreditation
-
request to be added to the list of providers by completing the declaration form