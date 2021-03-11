Providers of day 2 and day 8 coronavirus testing for international arrivals

The Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ) is aware of these providers (including NHS Test & Trace) who may be able to conduct tests for day 2 and day 8 testing for international arrivals.

This list is continually updated by DHSC as providers declare that they meet the required standards and are reviewed by UKAS .

The government does not endorse or recommend any test provider. Individuals should conduct their own research about available providers and the tests they supply.

The first test will be taken on or before day 2 of your quarantine period and the second test will be taken on or after day 8 of your quarantine period.

If you are required to quarantine in a government-managed hotel, please visit the CTM booking portal.

Read more about booking and staying in a quarantine hotel when you arrive in England.

Read more about how to quarantine when you arrive in England.

This list is separate from the lists of private providers for general testing and Test to Release.

Prices are indicative only

The test package prices listed are for the provider’s standard service, which meets the government’s minimum standards. This includes:

both test kits

delivery and (where relevant) test swabbing

full evaluation of the test samples

relevant genome sequencing activities

result reporting to the patient

data reporting to PHE

Prices are updated periodically so there may be differences between the price listed here and the price on the provider’s website.

Prices may differ from provider to provider for a number of reasons, for example to reflect different levels of customer support. Please contact providers for detailed product and pricing information. It is important to note that some providers may offer a range of packages at different prices with further add-ons, such as premium delivery.

Prospective testing providers

Before you begin testing you must: