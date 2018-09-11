Corporate report
Project Shepherd: update
Update on replacing the UK’S Electronic Warfare Information System (Project Shepherd) previously reported in the 2013 Defence Equipment Plan.
Building on the 2012 summary, the 2013 Defence Equipment Plan set out plans for the next 10 years to deliver and support the equipment of our armed forces. This update clarifies a section of this plan concerning the replacement of the UK’S Electronic Warfare Information System (Project Shepherd).
