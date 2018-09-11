Corporate report

Project Shepherd: update

Update on replacing the UK’S Electronic Warfare Information System (Project Shepherd) previously reported in the 2013 Defence Equipment Plan.

Published 11 September 2018
Ministry of Defence

Building on the 2012 summary, the 2013 Defence Equipment Plan set out plans for the next 10 years to deliver and support the equipment of our armed forces. This update clarifies a section of this plan concerning the replacement of the UK’S Electronic Warfare Information System (Project Shepherd).

