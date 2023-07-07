Professional Standards Authority annual report and accounts 2022 to 2023
The annual report and accounts of the Professional Standards Authority for Health and Social Care (PSA) for the 2022 to 2023 financial year.
The PSA’s annual report and accounts covers performance and activities to protect the public by improving the regulation and registration of people who work in health and care across the UK. The PSA’s net expenditure in 2022 to 2023 was £5.4 million.
The report includes the PSA’s annual accounts and audited statements for 2022 to 2023 and discloses the PSA’s income and expenditure for each of its areas of work.