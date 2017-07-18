Guidance

Practitioner guides 2017

From:
Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation
Part of:
DIO practitioner guides
Published:
18 July 2017
Last updated:
19 September 2017, see all updates

A list of the practitioner guides issued by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) in 2017.

Documents

PG 2017/01: land quality management practitioner guide

Ref: PG 2017/01 PDF, 1.98MB

PG 2017/02: the inspection, testing and certification of low voltage electrical installations on the defence estate practitioner guide

PDF, 939KB, 71 pages

Details

A list of the practitioner guides issued by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) in 2017.

Please note that ‘PG 2017/01: land quality management practitioner guide’ supersedes the practitioner guide ‘PG 2012/02’.

A complete list of practitioner guides (PGs) published prior to the formation of the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) by Defence Estates are available in the UK Government Web Archive. The following PGs are still extant:

2009

2008

2007

Document information

Published: 18 July 2017

Updated: 19 September 2017

+ full page history

  1. Added PG 2017/02: the inspection, testing and certification of low voltage electrical installation on the defence estate practitioner guide.
  2. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence Defence Infrastructure Organisation

Part of: DIO practitioner guides