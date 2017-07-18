Guidance
Practitioner guides 2017
- 18 July 2017
- 19 September 2017, see all updates
A list of the practitioner guides issued by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) in 2017.
PG 2017/01: land quality management practitioner guide
Please note that ‘PG 2017/01: land quality management practitioner guide’ supersedes the practitioner guide ‘PG 2012/02’.
Related information
A complete list of practitioner guides (PGs) published prior to the formation of the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) by Defence Estates are available in the UK Government Web Archive. The following PGs are still extant:
2009
-
PG 01/09: Inspection of fuels infrastructure and flammable goods facilities (Updated 30/06/11) PDF [293.5 KB]
-
PG 02/09: Designing for access and disability PDF [187.4 KB]
-
PG 03/09: Low voltage electrical installations on MOD property PDF [383.5 KB]
-
PG 04/09: Inspection, testing and certification of low voltage electrical installations on MOD property PDF [383.6 KB]
-
PG 05/09: Low voltage electrical switchgear and controlgear assemblies PDF [573.9 KB]
2008
-
PG 01/08: Management of visual aids at military aerodromes PDF [474.1 KB]
-
PG 01/08 Annex A: List of technical publications PDF [85.3 KB]
-
-
PG 01/08 Annex C: Commissioning of AGL systems PDF [111.1 KB]
-
PG 01/08 Annex E: Guidance on maintenance procedures PDF [57.1 KB]
-
PG 01/08 Annex F: Type performance tests for a device designed to measure photometric performance of aeronautical ground lighting in service PDF [115.2 KB]
-
-
PG 01/08 Annex H: Anecdotal installation and commissioning problems PDF [170.3 KB]
-
PG 01/08 Annex I: Regulatory guidance: the role of DE-CST PDF [25.3 KB]
-
PG 02/08: MOD firing ranges: works inspection guides PDF [77.5 KB]
-
-
PG 02/08 Annex B: Gallery range and converted gallery range PDF [163.7 KB]
-
-
PG 02/08 Annex D: mechanised moving target trainer range PDF [128.2 KB]
-
-
-
-
-
PG 02/08 Annex I: Close quarter battle (urban) PDF [121.4 KB]
-
-
-
-
-
PG 02/08 Annex N: Live fire tactical training area (LFTTA) and zeroing ranges PDF [113.1 KB]
-
PG 03/08: Application of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2007 PDF [144.0 KB]
-
PG 05/08: Acoustic design for defence buildings PDF [77.3 KB]
-
PG 06/08: Town and Country Planning Acts (England) PDF [29.8 KB]
-
PG 07/08: Town and Country Planning Acts (Wales) PDF [29.9 KB]
-
PG 08/08: Town and Country Planning Acts (Scotland) PDF [29.9 KB]
-
PG 09/08: Masts and towers: design and appraisal PDF [138.3 KB]
-
PG 10/08: Masts and towers: condition inspection PDF [109.7 KB]
2007
-
PG 01/07: Contaminated land management: Land Quality Assesment (LQA) management guide PDF [208.6 KB]
-
PG 02/07: Management of asbestos containing materials on the Defence Estate PDF [234.6 KB]
-
PG 02/07 Annex A1: Key duties and responsibilities PDF [29.4 KB]
-
PG 02/07 Annex A2: HoE asbestos management plan PDF [40.7 KB]
-
PG 02/07 Annex B1: HoE site management arrangements for asbestos PDF [119.9 KB]
-
PG 02/07 Annex B2: MMO site management arrangements for asbestos containing materials PDF [211.3 KB]
-
PG 02/07 Annex B3: DE site management arrangements for asbestos PDF [116.4 KB]
-
PG 02/07 Annex B4: 3rd party site management arrangements PDF [21.5 KB]
-
-
-
PG 03/07: Procuring sustainably: a user friendly guide PDF [783.6 KB]
Published: 18 July 2017
Updated: 19 September 2017
- Added PG 2017/02: the inspection, testing and certification of low voltage electrical installation on the defence estate practitioner guide.
- First published.