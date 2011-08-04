PI 02/10: MOD building regulations compliance system (Revised Jan 2014)

Guidance
Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) Policy instructions 2010
Extant policy instructions published 2010. Used to promulgate changes to MOD estate related strategic statements, practitioner guides, JSPs.
Detail
List of extant DIO policy instructions published in 2010. These are used to promulgate changes to MOD estate related strategic statements, practitioner guides and JSPs.
Related information
- DIO Policy instructions 2016
- DIO Policy instructions 2015
- DIO Policy instructions 2013
- DIO Policy instructions 2012
- DIO Policy instructions 2011
A complete list of Policy Instructions (PIs) published prior to the formation of the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) by Defence Estates are available in the UK Government Web Archive. The following PIs are still extant:
2009
-
PI 01/09: Asbestos management on the defence estate PDF [46.4 KB]
-
PI 03/09: Asbestos management on the defence estate PDF [29.9 KB]
-
-
PI 06/09: Publication of amendment 1 of 2009 of JSP 375 volume 3: MODs safe systems of work for significant risk activities PDF [41.4 KB]
-
PI 07/09: Application of part P of the building regulations to the MOD estate PDF [37.6 KB]
2008
-
PI 04/08: Sustainability policy in relation to business travel PDF [166.1 KB]
-
PI 06/08: Efficiency standards for office space in government PDF [46.9 KB]
-
PI 07/08: Application of the construction (design and management) regulations 2007 PDF [26.6 KB]
-
PI 11/08: Raising awareness of the MoD policy to embed the principles of sustainability within all procurement activity across the estate PDF [76.8 KB]
-
PI 12/08: Meeting sustainable operations on the government estate (SOGE) targets and measuring performance (version 2 amended February 2009) PDF [95.5 KB]
-
PI 14/08: Sporting rights: changes to policy on the letting and recovery of rental charges PDF [1020.3 KB]
-
PI 15/08: Occupational diseases on the rural defence estate, with particular reference to Lyme disease: line managers responsibilities PDF [78.3 KB]
2007
-
PI 06/07: MOD Approved Training Providers for Authorising Engineer and Authorised Person Course PDF [54.1 KB]
-
PI 07/07: Self contained hold open devices using plunger and friction to operate PDF [28.3 KB]
-
PI 11/07: Fire safety risk assessment in non-domestic premises let by the MOD PDF [52.9 KB]
-
PI 12/07: Practitioners guide 02/07 ‘The management of asbestos containing materials on the defence estates’ PDF [32.5 KB]
-
PI 14/07: Publication of the 2007 version of JSP 375 volume 3: MODs safe systems of work for significant risk activities PDF [55.9 KB]
2006
-
PI 02/06: Requirements to conduct quadrennial inspections (QIs) on the condition of historic buildings PDF [26.4 KB]
-
PI 05/06: Avian influenza: requirement to register bird-stocks on the Great Britain poultry register PDF [21.6 KB]
-
PI 08/06: Compliance with the building regulations part L: conservation of fuel and power PDF [39.0 KB]
-
PI 10/06: Low voltage electricity distribution equipment: W Lucy and Co feeder pillars PDF [2.5 MB]
-
PI 11/06: Promulgation of JSP 375, volume 3 titled ‘Safety rules and procedures’ PDF [34.4 KB]
-
PI 12/06: Low voltage electricity distribution equipment: Thorsman 240 cable reels manufactured by: Jo-El Electric Ltd, Unit 17 Walker Industrial Estate, Blackburn, BB1 2QE PDF [269.1 KB]
-
PI 13/06: Low voltage electricity distribution equipment: 160A and 200/250A FCS switches/fuse switches manufactured between 1st January 1988 and 31st December 1995 PDF [2.0 MB]
-
PI 14/06: Small arms ranges: compliance with mandated policy PDF [23.9 KB]
-
PI 15/06: Low voltage electricity distribution equipment: Merlin Gerin, C60, C60X, RCBO’S and Square D, KQE, SQOR QOE, RCBO’s PDF [2.9 MB]
PI 16/06: Statement of known hazards PDF [513.1 KB]
-
PI 17/06: Former owner (Crichel Down) rules: revised procedures PDF [60.3 KB]
-
PI 19/06: Mandatory services available via a “call off” contract (DE6/3034) to support modular control system (MCS) installations on all MOD aerodromes PDF [59.5 KB]
-
PI 19/06 Annex A: AGL 03/92 MOD approved aeronautical ground lighting equipment modular control system (MCS) support PDF [86.0 KB]
-
PI 19/06 Annex B: AGL modular control system (MCS) servicing and maintenance recommendations PDF [31.9 KB]
-
PI 19/06 Annex C: AGL modular control system (MCS) response times for spare parts and on-site support through contract No. (DE6/3034) PDF [15.8 KB]
-
PI 19/2006 Annex D: RAF Brize Norton AGL control monitoring system (CMS) respone times for spare parts and on-site support through contract No. (DE6/3034) PDF [150.8 KB]
-
-
-
PI 19/2006 Appendix 5: Test/commissioning certificate PDF [24.2 KB]
-
PI 19/2006 Appendix 6: Change/upgrade approval form PDF [14.4 KB]
-
-
-
PI 20/06: Civil estate occupancy agreement and civil estate co-ordination protocol PDF [23.2 KB]
-
PI 20/06: Memorandum of terms of occupation (MOTO) volume 1 PDF [23.2 KB]
-
PI 20/06: Memorandum of terms of occupation (MOTO) volume 2 PDF [75.0 KB]
-
PI 20/06: Memorandum of terms of occupation (MOTO) volume 3 PDF [57.7 KB]
-
PI 25/06: Charging for media projects with PR value PDF [39.2 KB]
-
-
PI 29/06: Revision to clause for leases of MOD property subject to byelaws PDF [26.7 KB]
2005
-
PI 01/05: Robertshaw Controls Company voluntary recall of 7000 series gas valve PDF [1.1 MB]
-
PI 02/05: Access rights over commons: Bakewell Management Ltd v Brandwood PDF [98.9 KB]
-
PI 03/05: Commons Registration Act 1965: Regina v City of Sunderland PDF [95.0 KB]
-
PI 06/05: Update to design and maintenance guide 12 PDF [563.2 KB]
-
PI 07/05: Construction Property Management of the defence estate: DE(W) specification 005 issue 003 (Revised Schedules A to F) PDF [301.0 KB]
-
-
-
PI 07/05: Guidance notes control of asbestos flow chart PDF [56.2 KB]
-
PI 08/05: High voltage 11kV electricity distribution equipment: switchgear and cowans RA71, RAO50 and RAO71 RMU’S PDF [199.3 KB]
-
PI 09/05: Update on requirement for Treasury approval to property decisions in London/South East PDF [117.8 KB]
-
PI 11/05: MOD approved training providers for authorising engineer and authorised person courses PDF [138.9 KB]
-
PI 14/05: Non high frequency lighting fittings only, manufactured by Cooper Lighting and Security Ltd in Crompton Brand and in distributors’ own brands PDF [112.3 KB]
-
PI 21/05: Declaration of intent between the MOD and the Association of National Park Authorities PDF [264.8 KB]
-
PI 22/05: Tree maintenance and planting policy PDF [115.4 KB]
-
PI 24/05: Electricity safety, quality and continuity regulations (ESQCR) PDF [1.4 MB]
-
PI 28/05: Partial discharge inspection guidance PDF [42.2 KB]
-
PI 29/05: Construction installation, commissioning and maintenance of aeronaytical ground lighting cable circuits PDF [140.2 KB]
-
PI 30/05: Families quarters estate (FQE) sale: guidance note 16A: easement rights through FQE subject to under-lease from Annington Property Ltd (APL) PDF [92.1 KB]
2004
-
-
PI 03/04: Nuffield Trust for the forces of the Crown super grant projects PDF [31.1 KB]
-
PI 06/04: MQE sale dilapidation claims residual current devices (RCDs) PDF [66 KB]
-
PI 09/04: High voltage 11kV electricity distrIbution equipment: reyrolle YMV2 circuit breakers: suspension of normal operational practice PDF [350 KB]
-
-
PI 10/04: High voltage 11kV electricity distribution equipment: Merlin Gerin Genie SF6: suspension of normal operational practice PDF [22 KB]
-
PI 11/04: Code of practice for the installation of telecommunications equipment on government buildings PDF [173 KB]
-
PI 12/04: High voltage 11kV electricity distribution equipment: Brush Switchgear oil circuit breaker R8/2 Mk 4: suspension of normal operational practice PDF [50 KB]
-
PI 14/04: The application of Disability Discrimination Act on the MOD built environment PDF [175 KB]
-
PI 15/04: Changes to part 2 of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954: contracting out and other changes PDF [2.9 MB]
-
PI 16/04: Defence works functional standard specification 036 heating, hot and cold water, steam and gas installations for buildings etc. Amended section four: distribution Installation to incorporate alternative pipework technology PDF [390 KB]
-
PI 20/04: The replacement of DE technical publications PDF [130 KB]
-
PI 25/04: Introduction of new BS on fire detection and claims, and its applicability to MOD PDF [174 KB]
-
PI 27/04: The management of corporate sunscriptions held by defence estates PDF [191 KB]
-
PI 28/04: Fire policy for construction projects on the MOD estate PDF [191 KB]
-
PI 31/04: High voltage 11kV electricity distribution equipment: Long and Crawford J3 and J4 switch: suspension of normal operational practice PDF [231 KB]
-
PI 33/04: The dangers of handling heavy electrical equipment PDF [134 KB]
-
PI 34/04: W Lucy and Co, SFS1E switch fuse, SFRMU and SFRMUE ring mains units: suspension of normal operational practice PDF [530 KB]
-
PI 35/04: High voltage 11kV electricity distribution equipment: Reyrolle JS switchgear: suspension of normal operational practice PDF [114 KB]
-
PI 36/04: Non-Aquatrine sites in England and Wales: Compliance with Water Act 2003 Legislation PDF [152 KB]
-
PI 39/04: Married quarters estate (MQE) sale: guidance note 14D: disclosure of overriding interests PDF [86 KB]
-
PI 39/04: Annex: Questionnaire re disclosable unregistered interests and 1996 title review PDF [86 KB]
-
PI 41/04: Low voltage 0.4kV electricity distribution equipment: Alsthom/GEC/GE power controls M80 circuit breaker PDF [119 KB]
-
PI 43/04: Medical gas pipeline systems: safety rules and procedures 09 PDF [126 KB] PDF [126 KB]
-
PI 46/04: High voltage 11kV electricity distribution equipment: Merlin Gerin Genie SF6 PDF [136 KB]
-
PI 47/04: High Voltage 11kV electricity distribution equipment: Yorkshire Switchgear FS-A, FS-AO, FS-AT type switchfuses and the switchfuses of Tyke II and Tyke IIA ring main units: lifting of suspension of normal operational practice PDF [139 KB]
-
PI 48/04: High Voltage 11kV Electricity Distribution Equipment: South Wales Switchgear, ID4/1 switch PDF [191 KB]
-
PI 49/04: High voltage 11kV electricity distribution equipment: Yorkshire Switchgear FMS PDF [95 KB]
-
-
PI 50/04: Audit and monitoring of MOD safety rules and procedures PDF [290.6 KB]
-
PI 52/04: Authorising engineer and authorised person appointment procedures PDF [252.6 KB]
-
-
PI 54/04: High voltage 11kV electricity distribution equipment: Reyrolle YMV2 circuit breakers PDF [396 KB]
-
PI 56/04: High voltage 11kV electricity distribution equipment: GEC/Alstom VMX s switchgear: restriction of normal operational practice PDF [173 KB]
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
PI 57/04: Property related legal services: Other Side Pays Costs (OSPC) PDF [116 KB]
-
PI 60/04: Emergency lighting: non high frequency fittings only, manufactured by Cooper Lighting and Security Ltd in Crompton Brand and in distributors’ own brands PDF [440 KB]
-
-
-
PI 63/04: Hydraulic system piping safety (hydraulic systems as part of aircraft infrastructure works) PDF [126 KB]
-
PI 64/04: Stannah Hydraulic Passenger Lifts with 2:1 roping PDF [224 KB]
-
PI 65/04: Aviation fuel quality: separator elements fitted in filter water separtors PDF [124 KB]