Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) Policy instructions 2010

PI 02/10: MOD building regulations compliance system (Revised Jan 2014)

PDF, 928KB, 40 pages

PI 05/10: automatic fire detection in dwellings occupied by MOD personnel

PDF, 43.1KB

PI 07/10: standards for testing and maintenance of fire alarm and emergency lighting systems on the defence estate

PDF, 50.7KB

PI 09/10: government efficiencies: extension to the controls on property commitments

PDF, 173KB, 5 pages

PI 10/10: small arms ranges: compliance with mandated policy

PDF, 148KB, 2 pages

PI 11/10: accident, incident and near miss reporting procedure for defence estates

PDF, 368KB

PI 13/10: motion detection sensor operated fire swing doors and fire safety requirements on the MOD estate

PDF, 154KB, 2 pages

List of extant DIO policy instructions published in 2010. These are used to promulgate changes to MOD estate related strategic statements, practitioner guides and JSPs.

A complete list of Policy Instructions (PIs) published prior to the formation of the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) by Defence Estates are available in the UK Government Web Archive. The following PIs are still extant:

2009

2008

2007

2006

PI 16/06: Statement of known hazards PDF [513.1 KB]

2005

2004

