Period products scheme: impact assessment
Analysis of the potential impact of proposals, set out in the period products scheme, on specific protected groups.
An assessment of the impact that providing period products in education institutions will have on groups with relevant protected characteristics.
The relevant protected characteristics, identified in the Equality Act 2010, include:
- age
- disability
- gender reassignment
- marriage and civil partnership
- pregnancy and maternity
- race
- religion or belief
- sex
- sexual orientation
Published 14 June 2019