Impact assessment

Period products scheme: impact assessment

Analysis of the potential impact of proposals, set out in the period products scheme, on specific protected groups.

Published 14 June 2019
From:
Department for Education
Applies to:
England

Documents

Details

An assessment of the impact that providing period products in education institutions will have on groups with relevant protected characteristics.

The relevant protected characteristics, identified in the Equality Act 2010, include:

  • age
  • disability
  • gender reassignment
  • marriage and civil partnership
  • pregnancy and maternity
  • race
  • religion or belief
  • sex
  • sexual orientation
Published 14 June 2019