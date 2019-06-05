Notice

Part I claim: A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon Scheme (A1 Brampton – Alconbury widening)

Notice of period for filing claims between 26 March 2020 and 25 March 2026 for land depreciation as a result of the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme (A1 Brampton – Alconbury widening).

Highways England

Under Part I of the Land Com­pen­sa­tion Act 1973, compensation can be claimed by anyone having a qualifying interest in land if the value of that inter­est has been depreciated by more than £50 by physical factors caused by the use of the altered highway.

This notice contains a summary of the law governing such claims.

Published 5 June 2019

