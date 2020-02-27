Our approach to the Future Relationship with the EU

The document sets out our approach to our Future Relationship with the European Union.

Our approach lays out our suite of proposals with the EU. The main element is the comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, or FTA, covering substantially all trade. We have also proposed a separate agreement on fisheries that will take back control of our waters, as is our right as an independent coastal state; an agreement on law enforcement and judicial cooperation in criminal matters to help protect the public and bring criminals to justice; and agreements in technical areas covering aviation, energy and civil nuclear cooperation which will help ensure continuity for the UK on its new footing as an independent sovereign nation.

We are seeking the type of agreement which the EU has already concluded in recent years with Canada and other friendly countries. Our proposal draws on previous EU agreements such as the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement, the EU/Japan Economic Partnership Agreement and the EU/South Korea Free Trade Agreement. And it is consistent with the Political Declaration agreed last October, in which both sides set the aim of concluding a ‘zero tariffs, zero quotas’ Free Trade Agreement.

Our approach is based on friendly cooperation between sovereign equals. Our offer outlined today represents our clear and unwavering view that the UK will always have control of its own laws, political life and rules. Instead, both parties will respect each other’s legal autonomy and the right to manage its own borders, immigration policy and taxes.

We believe that our approach and proposals are fair and reasonable. This Government is committed to establishing the future relationship in ways that benefit the whole of the UK and strengthen the Union.