Office of the Secretary of State for Wales Senior Staff Transparency January-March 2019

Quarterly publication of Ministers', SpAd's and Senior Officials gifts (given and received), overseas travel, hospitality received and meetings with external organisations.

Published 21 June 2019
Office of the Secretary of State for Wales

(Wales) 2019 Jan-Mar Ministers Returns

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email correspondence@walesoffice.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

(Wales) 2019 Jan-Mar Special Advisors Returns

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email correspondence@walesoffice.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

(Wales) 2019 Jan-Mar Senior Officials Returns

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email correspondence@walesoffice.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Office of the Secretary of State for Wales Senior Staff Transparency January-March 2019

During the period January-March 2019, the Office of the Secretary of State for Wales did not issue any decisions on applications submitted under the Business Appointment Rules

Published 21 June 2019