Office of the Secretary of State for Wales Senior Staff Transparency January-March 2019
Quarterly publication of Ministers', SpAd's and Senior Officials gifts (given and received), overseas travel, hospitality received and meetings with external organisations.
During the period January-March 2019, the Office of the Secretary of State for Wales did not issue any decisions on applications submitted under the Business Appointment Rules
Published 21 June 2019