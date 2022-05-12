Nuclear Liabilities Management Strategy 2022
This strategy sets out the MOD’s approach to the management of its nuclear liabilities arising from the Defence Nuclear Enterprise.
The Nuclear Liabilities Management Strategy sets out the MOD’s approach to managing its nuclear liabilities: Submarines, Irradiated Fuel, Nuclear Materials, Sites, Facilities and Radioactive Waste.
It provides the basis for continued collaboration with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, to deliver effective nuclear liabilities management outcomes, and re-affirms our commitment to the safe, secure and cost effective management of those liabilities, and to the protection of people and the environment.