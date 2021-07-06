Notice of the potential sale of the former HMS Bristol for recycling only

The Defence Equipment Sales Authority (DESA) are inviting expressions of interest for the sale of the Former HMS Bristol for recycling only.

The vessel is moored at HM Naval Base Portsmouth and will be sold from there. More information can be found within the Sale Summary.

Expressions of interest will only be accepted from Companies that have appropriate facilities within UK or included within the current European List of ship recycling facilities.

All parties interested in purchasing the vessel for Recycling will need to complete and submit the Compliance Declaration to the following: DESLSOC-DESANavy@mod.gov.uk and DESLD-DESA-Commercial@mod.gov.uk no later than 5.00pm (GMT) Monday 9 August 2021.

It is hoped that viewings will take place Sept 2021 but please do not book any travel until you have received the Invitation to Tender (ITT).