Notice of the potential sale of the former HMS Bristol for recycling only
The Defence Equipment Sales Authority (DESA) are inviting expressions of interest for the sale of the Former HMS Bristol for recycling only.
Details
The vessel is moored at HM Naval Base Portsmouth and will be sold from there. More information can be found within the Sale Summary.
Expressions of interest will only be accepted from Companies that have appropriate facilities within UK or included within the current European List of ship recycling facilities.
All parties interested in purchasing the vessel for Recycling will need to complete and submit the Compliance Declaration to the following: DESLSOC-DESANavy@mod.gov.uk and DESLD-DESA-Commercial@mod.gov.uk no later than 5.00pm (GMT) Monday 9 August 2021.
It is hoped that viewings will take place Sept 2021 but please do not book any travel until you have received the Invitation to Tender (ITT).
As international travel restrictions have not yet been lifted due to COVID-19 the DESA have decided to amalgamate this sale with the sale of the Former RFA Diligence. Which means there will only be one Invitation To Tender (ITT), so any interested parties will be permitted to bid for either or both vessels on the one ITT.
However, any potential parties interested in the former RFA Diligence but have not previously submitted a Declaration of Compliance form will need do so along with the Declaration Compliance for Bristol.
Also, the advert for the sale of Former RFA Austin & Rosalie for Recycling is still open I have included link for ease RFA Austin & Rosalie Advert.
UK COVID-19 restrictions/procedures at the time will apply.
MOD will not pay for the recycling of this vessel.
The issue of this notice is not a commitment by the Secretary of State for Defence “The Authority” to commit to a sale as a result of this notice and this process may be discontinued at any time should a Government to Government (G2G) sale option be forthcoming.