Notice of the potential sale of the Former HMS Atherstone

The vessel is currently moored at HM Naval Base Portsmouth and will be offered for sale from there.

Any parties interested in viewing the vessel will need to complete and submit the form within the following link and send it via e-mail to DESLD-DESANavy@mod.gov.uk no later than 5pm (GMT) Monday 27 July 2020.

Defence Equipment Sales Authority (DESA) will confirm the viewing date and time once we have received your completed application form, which it is hoped to be late August/September 2020. (Dates may change due to COVID 19 and restrictions imposed on the Naval Base).

The issue of this notice is not a commitment by the Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (acting through the Defence Equipment Sales Authority of the UK Ministry of Defence) (the “Authority”) to commit to a sale as a result of this notice and this process may be discontinued at any time should a government to government (G2G) sale option be forthcoming.

A decision as to the disposal route will only be taken once all the viewings have been completed.

The vessel is sound for towing but is no longer in running condition and since decommissioning this vessel has been extensively stripped to support the fleet including engine removal.

Further Use interest should be based on the use of the hull and super structure, as it has the potential to be used as unique houseboat, a stylish restaurant, a floating bar, or even an office-space.

For pictures and more details on the vessel please see the attached document. The HMS Atherstone picture gallery and the General sales particulars. The Inventory of Hazardous Material (IHM) and Asbestos survey will only be provided to parties that are sent the Invitation to Tender (ITT).