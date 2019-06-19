Guidance

Non-Domestic Rates (Public Lavatories) Bill: policy factsheet

This factsheet provides further background information on the measures within the Non-Domestic Rates (Public Lavatories) Bill.

The Non-Domestic Rates (Public Lavatories) Bill was introduced to the House of Lords on 18 June 2019.

The Bill:

  • provides 100% business rates relief for standalone public lavatories in England and Wales
  • this includes publicly and privately owned, free to use and charging for entry lavatories

