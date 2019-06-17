Guidance
MOT special notice 03-19: changes to MOT inspection manuals, defects and a new MOT role
Changes to the MOT inspection manuals from 20 June 2019, including clarifying the wording of defects, changing some defect categories and adding new defects.
Documents
Details
This special notice tells you about:
- changes being made the MOT inspection manuals from 20 June 2019
- how this affects any tests you do before then
- what to do if you retest a vehicle from 20 June 2019 that originally failed before that date
- a new MOT role for consultants
Special notices contain changes to the MOT scheme that aren’t yet in the MOT testing guide and inspection manuals.
Published 17 June 2019