Monitoring noise and vibration on the HS2 Phase One route (March 2019)

The reports contain monitoring data and interpretative results, including a summary of the construction activities occurring. This covers any complaints received, data recorded over the monitoring period, any periods which exceeded agreed trigger levels and the results of any investigations. Where High Speed Two ( HS2 ) works have been identified as the source, the reports include actions taken to resolve the issue and to prevent a recurrence.

HS2 Ltd and its contractors are required to undertake air quality and dust monitoring, and produce monthly reports, to comply with the Code of Construction Practice ( CoCP ). The reports are specific to each local authority area along the Phase One route.