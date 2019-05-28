Monitoring air quality and dust on the HS2 Phase One route (March 2019)

The reports contain monitoring data and interpretative results, including a summary of the construction activities occurring. This covers any complaints received, data recorded over the monitoring period, any periods which exceeded agreed trigger levels and the results of any investigations. Where High Speed Two (HS2) works have been identified as the source, the reports include actions taken to resolve the issue and to prevent a recurrence. The HS2 monitoring includes PM10 and Nitrogen Dioxide.

HS2 Ltd and its contractors are required to undertake air quality and dust monitoring, and produce monthly reports, to comply with the Code of Construction Practice (CoCP). The reports are specific to each local authority area along the Phase One route. The establishment of a monitoring regime is programme driven, and as such, not all works, where monitoring is required, are starting at the same time. In due course, reports will be produced and published for other local authority areas along Phase One as monitoring is established.

The CoCP forms part of the Environmental Minimum Requirements (EMRs). The EMRs set out high-level environmental and sustainability commitments to be carried out during the planning and implementation of works along the Phase One route.