Ministry of Defence’s ( MOD ’s) vision is for science and technology ( S&T ) to play a central role in defence thinking and culture, directing and applying innovative research and thinking to meet the current and future strategic needs of defence and security.

To achieve this, MOD must ‘mainstream’ S&T into its strategic policy and decision making and continue to deliver sustainable and cutting edge S&T for our armed forces. Complementary to this, S&T has an important role to play to support MOD ’s drive for greater innovation in defence.