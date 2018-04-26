Corporate report

MOD heritage report 2013 to 2015

The Ministry of Defence heritage report provides commentary on the diversity, condition and management of the largest historic estate in government.

Published 26 April 2018
Ministry of Defence

This biennial report fulfills the requirement under the Department of Culture Media and Sport (DCMS)/ English Heritage Protocol for the Care of the Government Estate 2009, Scottish Ministers Historic Environment Policy 2011 and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency’s Protocol for the Care of the Government Historic Estate 2012.

It summarises heritage issues arising on the MOD estate in the past two years and progress achieved both in the UK and overseas.

MOD heritage report 2011 to 2013

MOD heritage reports 2007 to 2011

