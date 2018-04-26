MOD heritage report 2013 to 2015

This biennial report fulfills the requirement under the Department of Culture Media and Sport (DCMS)/ English Heritage Protocol for the Care of the Government Estate 2009, Scottish Ministers Historic Environment Policy 2011 and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency’s Protocol for the Care of the Government Historic Estate 2012.

It summarises heritage issues arising on the MOD estate in the past two years and progress achieved both in the UK and overseas.

