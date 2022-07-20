Transparency data

MOD Government Major Projects Portfolio data, 2022

Ministry of Defence (MOD) March 2022 Government Major Projects Portfolio data that supports the 2022 Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) annual report.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
20 July 2022

Documents

MOD Government Major Projects Portfolio Data March 2022

View online Download CSV 90.8 KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ipa@ipa.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

MOD Government Major Projects Portfolio Data March 2022

ODS, 37.7 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ipa@ipa.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

MOD Government Major Projects Portfolio Data March 2022

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 30.4 KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ipa@ipa.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Each government department has published detailed information about projects on the Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP). This includes a Delivery Confidence Assessment rating, financial information (whole life cost, annual budget and forecast spend), project schedule and project narrative.

The data reflects the status of the GMPP as at 31 March 2022 and is published in support of the 2022 Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) annual report.

Published 20 July 2022

Related content