MOD gender pay gap reports 2021

These two reports outline the MOD’s gender pay gap and bonus pay gap figures, for MOD Civil Servants (including MOD agencies) and the UK Armed Forces.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
27 January 2022

Gender pay gap report 2021: UK Armed Forces

PDF, 218 KB, 9 pages

Gender pay gap report 2021: UK Armed Forces

ODT, 70.3 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Gender pay gap report 2021: MOD Civil Servants

PDF, 228 KB, 10 pages

Gender pay gap report 2021: MOD Civil Servants

ODT, 227 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

In 2017, the Government introduced world-leading legislation that made it statutory for organisations with 250 or more employees to report annually on their gender pay gap. Government departments are covered by the Equality Act 2010 (Specific Duties and Public Authorities) Regulations 2017 which came into force on 31 March 2017.

These regulations underpin the Public-Sector Equality Duty and require the relevant organisations to publish their gender pay gap data annually by 30 March, including mean and median gender pay gaps; the mean and median gender bonus gaps; the proportion of men and women who received bonuses; and the proportions of male and female employees in each pay quartile.

The gender pay gap shows the difference in the average pay between all men and women in a workforce. If a workforce has a particularly high gender pay gap, this can indicate there may be a number of issues to deal with, and the individual calculations may help to identify what those issues are.

The gender pay gap is different to equal pay. Equal pay deals with the pay differences between men and women who carry out the same jobs, similar jobs or work of equal value. It is unlawful to pay people unequally because they are a man or a woman.

The Ministry of Defence supports the fair treatment and reward of all staff irrespective of gender. The Department is committed to developing a more inclusive culture within Defence and a diverse workforce at all levels.

