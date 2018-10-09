Transparency data

MOD external websites: reporting on progress April 2017 to March 2018

This progress report on open Ministry of Defence websites includes metrics providing usage, accessibility and satisfaction ratings data.

Published 9 October 2018
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

MOD external websites: reporting on progress April 2017 to March 2018

View online Download CSV 10.7KB

Details

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) maintains a number of external websites for the purposes of defence communications, recruitment into the armed forces and special interest areas. MOD is actively seeking to reduce the number of separate websites and support the ongoing effort across government to move to a single domain GOV.UK.

The data collected within this report is for the period April 2017 to March 2018.

Published 9 October 2018