Mitigating the adverse effects of offshore wind farms on air defence radar: concept demonstrations
There has never been sharper focus on the importance of both offshore wind’s contribution to UK energy security and net zero, and the importance of effective and robust defence of the UK homeland.
As the nation strives to meet our renewable energy targets, the need to find and implement technical measures to achieve coexistence of radar surveillance systems and wind turbines is both important and urgent. This report describes work that the MOD has undertaken, funded by the wind power industry, as a crucial step in identifying and assessing systems with potential to fulfil this requirement.