Ministry of Justice statement in fee-paid judicial litigation: May 2019
The Ministry of Justice has provided a third update to the Employment Tribunal in relation to the O’Brien/Miller & Others litigation, following the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union on 7 November 2018.
MOJ’s update to the Employment Tribunal confirms to all affected fee paid judicial office holders MOJ approach to claims for pre 7 April 2000 service. Since the last update to the ET, the department has focused on 3 key strands of work:
- remedy design, and particularly an appraisal of the options for calculating pension entitlement for fee-paid service before 7 April 2000
- work to determine the records held by MOJ and other relevant agencies on fee-paid service before 7 April 2000
- creation of a new Judicial Claims Team to process eligible claims.
Published 20 May 2019