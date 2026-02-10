Corporate report

Ministry of Defence Votes A: 2026 to 2027

MOD Votes A seeking parliamentary authority for the maximum numbers of personnel to be maintained for service with the UK Armed Forces.

Ministry of Defence
10 February 2026

These Votes A seek Parliamentary authority for the maximum numbers of personnel to be maintained for service with the armed forces during the year ending 31 March 2027.

This paper was laid before Parliament in response to a legislative requirement or as a Return to an Address and was ordered to be printed by the House of Commons.

