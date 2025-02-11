Corporate report

Ministry of Defence Votes A: 2025 to 2026

MOD Votes A seeking parliamentary authority for the maximum numbers of personnel to be maintained for service with the UK Armed Forces.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
11 February 2025

Documents

Ministry of Defence Votes A: 2025 to 2026

HTML

Ministry of Defence Votes A: 2025 to 2026

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5427-2, HC 638

PDF, 147 KB, 16 pages

Order a copy

Ministry of Defence Votes A: 2025 to 2026 (large print)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5427-2, HC 638

PDF, 211 KB, 20 pages

Order a copy

Details

These Votes A seek Parliamentary authority for the maximum numbers of personnel to be maintained for service with the armed forces during the year ending 31 March 2026.

This paper was laid before Parliament in response to a legislative requirement or as a Return to an Address and was ordered to be printed by the House of Commons.

Updates to this page

Published 11 February 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content