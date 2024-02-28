Corporate report

Ministry of Defence Votes A: 2024 to 2025

MOD Votes A seeking parliamentary authority for the maximum numbers of personnel to be maintained for service with the UK Armed Forces.

Ministry of Defence
28 February 2024

Details

These Votes A seek Parliamentary authority for the maximum numbers of personnel to be maintained for service with the armed forces during the year ending 31 March 2025.

This paper was laid before Parliament in response to a legislative requirement or as a Return to an Address and was ordered to be printed by the House of Commons.

