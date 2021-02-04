Corporate report

Ministry of Defence Votes A: 2021 to 2022

MOD Votes A seeking parliamentary authority for the maximum numbers of personnel to be maintained for service with the UK Armed Forces.

Published 4 February 2021
Ministry of Defence

Ministry of Defence Votes A: 2021 to 2022 (accessible version)

Ministry of Defence Votes A: 2021 to 2022 (web-ready version)

Ref: HC 1125 2021-22 PDF, 196KB, 16 pages

Ministry of Defence Votes A: 2021 to 2022 (print-ready version)

PDF, 2.32MB, 16 pages

Details

These Votes A seek Parliamentary authority for the maximum numbers of personnel to be maintained for service with the armed forces during the year ending 31 March 2022.

This paper was laid before Parliament in response to a legislative requirement or as a Return to an Address and was ordered to be printed by the House of Commons.

