Ministry of Defence Votes A 2020 to 2021: supplementary votes

MOD Votes A seeking parliamentary authority for the maximum numbers of personnel to be maintained for service with the UK armed forces.

Published 4 February 2021
Ministry of Defence

Ministry of Defence Votes A 2020 to 2021: supplementary votes (accessible version)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2372-8 , HC 1126 2021-22 HTML

Ministry of Defence Votes A 2020 to 2021: supplementary votes (web-ready version)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2372-8 , HC 1126 2020-21 PDF, 103KB, 7 pages

Ministry of Defence Votes A 2020 to 2021: supplementary votes (print ready version)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2372-8, HC 1126 2021-22 PDF, 2.22MB, 8 pages

These Votes A seek Parliamentary authority for the maximum numbers of personnel to be maintained for service with the UK armed forces during the year ending 31 March 2021.

This paper was laid before Parliament in response to a legislative requirement or as a Return to an Address and was ordered to be printed by the House of Commons.

