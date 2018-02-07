Ministry of Defence Votes A: 2018 to 2019

Corporate report

MOD Votes A seeking parliamentary authority for the maximum numbers of personnel to be maintained for service with the UK armed forces.

Ministry of Defence

These Votes A seek Parliamentary authority for the maximum numbers of personnel to be maintained for service with the armed forces during the year ending 31st March 2019.

This paper was laid before Parliament in response to a legislative requirement or as a Return to an Address and was ordered to be printed by the House of Commons.

